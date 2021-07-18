 
 
 
South Sudan’s Kiir calls for reorganisation of armed forces

Kiir poses with the army leadership in Juba on 24 January 2019 (ST photo)

July 17, 2021 (JUBA)- South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has called for the reorganisation of the country’s armed forces for effective command and control.

He made the remarks while officially opening a three-day military command consultative meeting held at the army headquarters in the capital, Juba on Saturday.

Kiir, also the commander-in-chief of South Sudan Peoples Defense Forces (SSPDF), urged the military command to work collectively to expedite the graduation of the necessary unified forces.

South Sudan, in accordance with the provision of the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement, is supposed to train and graduate 83,000 personnel to take charge of security during the ongoing transitional period. These troops will make up the police, army, intelligence, and prison services.

The transitional unity government, formed in February 2020, has in the past cited financial constraints for the delay in the graduation of the country’s unified forces.

The soldiers have, however, been undergoing training since late 2019.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

