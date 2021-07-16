President Kiir witnesses swearing-in of advisor Costello Garang

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir (R) and his advisor Costello Garang Lual (PPU photo)

July 15, 2021 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Thursday presided over the swearing ceremony of an advisor to the presidency, Costello Garang Ring Lula.

The oath-taking ceremony, administered by Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut in the president’s office, was also witnessed by presidential advisor on security affairs, Tut Gatluak, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Martin Elia Lomoro and the Executive Director in the Office of the President James Deng Wal.

Born in 1953 in Aweil town of South Sudan’s Northern Bahr el-Ghazal state, Garang has held numerous positions in the Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) since the rebel movement’s formation in 1983.

For instance, when Sudan’s second civil war (1983-2005) broke out between the Sudanese government and various opposition forces in North and South Sudan, Garang was appointed SPLM/A Representative in Bonn, Germany, becoming one of the first two SPLM/A foreign representatives in the world.

He represented the southern-based rebel movement until the split into the largely Dinka-dominated SPLM/A-Torit faction, led by the late John Garang, and the predominantly Nuer SPLM/A-Nasir faction led by Riek Machar in 1991.

Between 1991 and 1994, Garang mainly handled the movements foreign relations. He also served as Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development from 2003 to 2005. In 2005, Garang accepted the presidency of the SPLM Foundation, renamed the New Sudan Foundation.

Meanwhile, between 2008-2010, Garang was part of the close network of President Kiir’s advisers, mainly performing the function of advisor for special functions and programs.

(ST)