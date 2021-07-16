Sudanese diplomats, UN experts discuss lift of Darfur sanctions



July 15, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese diplomats and UN experts Wednesday discussed the security situation in Darfur, as they have to report to the Security Council about the possible left of sanction related to the western Sudan region imposed 16 years ago.

Sudan demands an end to the arms embargo in Darfur and the abolition of sanctions imposed on former officials and militia leaders under Resolution 1591 of March 2005, considering the political change in the country after the fall of the Bashir regime and the signing of a peace agreement with the armed groups.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, Ambassador Ilham Ibrahim, Assistant Under-Secretary for Political Affairs at the ministry, met on Wednesday with a delegation of the UN Panel of Experts on Darfur.

The meeting dealt with assessing the situation in Darfur in order to submit recommendations to the Security Council on the political, security and humanitarian situations in western Sudan "so that the Council can consider ending the mandate of the sanctions committee and its expert team".

Wednesday’s meeting took place after a recent meeting with a delegation from the Secretariat of the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on Sudan.

"The assistant undersecretary made a comprehensive presentation of the positive transformations and developments that have taken place in the country since the overthrow of the former regime and Sudan’s return to the international community".

The Sudanese diplomat further called on the United Nations to support the transition in Sudan through peacebuilding, provide the necessary resources and support for the implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement, and support the implementation of the national plan to protect civilians.

According to the statement, the experts said that during their visits to the displacement camps in Darfur they saw positive progress on the ground but they also hinted that there are aspects that still require more work.

The panel members pointed to the need to speed up efforts to implement the security arrangements and to establish the joint protection force which is designed to replace the UN peacekeeping mission in Darfur which terminated its mission on December 31, 2020.

On February 11, the Security Council extended the work of the Panel of Experts on Darfur until February 12, 2022.

Also, the Council requested to provide a report by 31 July containing "recommendations for clear and well-identified key benchmarks that could serve in guiding the Security Council to review the measures on Darfur".

The Council intends to establish these benchmarks no later than 15 September, and expressed readiness to consider adjusting measures to respond to the situation in Darfur.

On March 29, 2005, the Security Council adopted a resolution establishing a sanctions committee to oversee the sanctions measures, issue exemptions, designate individuals and entities to be sanctioned and assess the reports by the independent experts.

The arms embargo was established on July 30, 2004, but Resolution 1591 established the sanctions committee and the panel of experts.

