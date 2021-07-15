Eastern Equatoria State Governor calls for durable peace

July 14, 2021 (TORIT) - South Sudan’s Eastern Equatoria State governor, Louis Lobong Lojore has urged leaders to work towards attaining durable peace in the East African nation.

Eastern Equatoria state governor Louis Lobong Lojore talks to communities in Bari and Omorwo villages (ST)

He was speaking to thousands of people who convened at Torit Freedom Square on July 9 to celebrate South Sudan’s 10th independence anniversary.

“We must concentrate on the push for durable peace if we want future generations to have a better life. I urge you to embrace social harmony so that the current insecurity in our state can soon be a thing of the past,” said Lobong.

The governor accused politicians of fuelling insecurity in the state.

“The increasing insecurity is the work of politicians driven by individual interest. We must not be agents of insecurity, but rather agents of peace,” he stressed.

Speaking at the same occasion, the acting Torit County commissioner, Jacob Attari also stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence in communities.

“I would like to use this opportunity to encourage everybody to shun violence and embrace peace. Peace is the bedrock of sustainable development and prosperous future for us all,” he said.

Meanwhile the head of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) field office in the state described the event as a “significant" moment in South Sudan’s history.

“I encourage you to work with the government to fully implement all provisions of the Revitalized Peace Agreement,” she said.

Nearly 3,000 people, including UN representatives, state officials, politicians, youth, women and community leaders attended the event under the theme, “Building Peace Together”.

(ST)