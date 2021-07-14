 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 14 July 2021

Machar assigns Col. Lam Paul as SPLM-IO spokesperson

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 13, 2021 (JUBA) - The leadership of the SPLM/SPLA (IO) has assigned Col., Lam Paul Gabriel, as the official spokesperson of the armed opposition movement while Brig. General William Gatjiath Deng has been re-assigned to SPLM/SPLA (IO) headquarters.

JPEG - 19.9 kb
Lam Paul Gabriel

“In reference to the mentioned subject, the SPLM/SPLA (IO) would like to inform its members and the public that Brig. General William Gatjiath Deng has been reassigned to the SPLM/SPLA (IO) headquarters with effect from 9th July 2021,” Puok Both Buluang, the acting press secretary in the office of the SPLM/SPLA (IO) chairman said in a July 13 release.

It added, “H.E Dr Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, Chairman and Commander-in-Chief of the SPLM/SPLA (IO) has assigned Col., Lam Paul Gabriel, as SPLM/SPLA (IO) official spokesperson with effect from 9th July 2021".

No reasons were, however, given for the new changes within the SPLM/SPLA (IO).

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What they said about Sudanese John Garang 2021-07-12 05:49:37 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article of a compilation of related topics comes against the backdrop of a number of issues relating to the Republic of South Sudan that was declared its inauguration (...)

Why only Kiir’s lies are honey and others’ lies are bitter? 2021-07-11 21:15:41 by Keluel Agok 1. President Salva Kiir lied that he was taking us to the promised land in 2010 but we have never seen that fucking promised land until this night but we just laughed it off, (...)

What does secession celebration remind? 2021-07-08 09:21:30 Ngor Arol Garang What does secession celebration remind and what next are the questions lingering in the minds of the majority of South Sudanese in and outside the country and from all walks of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.