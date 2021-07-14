July 13, 2021 (JUBA) - The leadership of the SPLM/SPLA (IO) has assigned Col., Lam Paul Gabriel, as the official spokesperson of the armed opposition movement while Brig. General William Gatjiath Deng has been re-assigned to SPLM/SPLA (IO) headquarters.

Lam Paul Gabriel

“In reference to the mentioned subject, the SPLM/SPLA (IO) would like to inform its members and the public that Brig. General William Gatjiath Deng has been reassigned to the SPLM/SPLA (IO) headquarters with effect from 9th July 2021,” Puok Both Buluang, the acting press secretary in the office of the SPLM/SPLA (IO) chairman said in a July 13 release.

It added, “H.E Dr Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, Chairman and Commander-in-Chief of the SPLM/SPLA (IO) has assigned Col., Lam Paul Gabriel, as SPLM/SPLA (IO) official spokesperson with effect from 9th July 2021".

No reasons were, however, given for the new changes within the SPLM/SPLA (IO).

(ST)