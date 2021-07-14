Kiir vows to extend mobile telecom services to remote areas

South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir at the launch of Digitel mobile operator in Juba, July 12, 2021 (PPU)

July 13, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has assured citizens of his government commitment to extend mobile telecommunication services to the remote areas of the country.

He was speaking at the launch of Digitel, a South Sudan-owned mobile operator in Juba on Monday.

“The installation of mobile service infrastructure is an ongoing process. Recently, people in Maper, Rumbek North County, and Pochalla in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area have connected to mobile network,” Kiir explained.

“I have been informed that in three weeks’ time, Boma in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area and Kuron Peace village in Kapoeta county will also be connected to the mobile network”, he added.

The South Sudanese leader also lauded the private sector for supporting his government’s efforts in directly intervening into the telecommunications sector.

“To demonstrate this seriousness in the desire to connect rural communities to mobile network, the government will explore option, including tax exemptions that will benefit importation of network equipment and other telecommunications tool,” he said.

According to the president, the equipment would help increase digital literacy programs to the next generation for an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) driven economy.

“The tax exemptions I am proposing will be done in collaboration with national revenue authority to ensure modalities for tax exemption are consistent with its mandate,” he stressed.

The president directed the Roads and Bridges ministry to coordinate with the National Communications Authority (NCA) to include provisions for telecommunications infrastructure in all road designs and construction to support the goal of extending digital services all over the country.

Digitel Network now becomes the third mobile operator in South Sudan alongside the South African-owned MTN and Kuwait-based mobile operator, Zain.

(ST)