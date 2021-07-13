UN to launch peace fellowship program in South Sudan

July 12, 2021 (JUBA) -The United Nations mission in South Sudan has announced plans to launch a Peace Fellowship Program for citizens drawn from all the 10 states of the East African nation.

The head of UN mission in South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom (Getty)

The initiative, UNMISS said in a statement on its Facebook page, will be undertaken in close cooperation with the Foreign Affairs ministry.

The program will enable citizens get in-depth knowledge of South Sudan’s peace process and see what role they can play in the implementation of the peace agreement, it stated.

“At present, 30 participants have been vetted and brought on board. They and potential new comers will represent the greatest diversity possible in terms of geographic origin, tribal affiliation, gender and age-groups,” it noted.

The program will also involve activities, including institutional visits and interactions with key national and international stakeholders as well as online courses in prestigious learning institutions.

“To give something back to the peace process and their country, these soon-to-be experts will assist in raising awareness about these crucial issues in their home communities by participating in radio shows dedicated to the theme and by organising peace workshop,” stressed UNMISS.

The formal launch of the fellowship program is tentatively scheduled on July 15, 2021.

(ST)