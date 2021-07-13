Sudan reinforces security in eastern and southern regions

July 12, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan decided to intensify internal security operations in some areas of South Kordofan and the Red Sea states that witness inter-communal tensions.

At least 3 people were killed and several others wounded, in a grenade attack carried out by unknown persons on a sports club in Port Sudan, in eastern Sudan.

Also, 13 people were killed following tribal clashes in the Qadir area of South Kordofan on Sunday.

On Monday, the Security and Defence Council held an emergency meeting chaired by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, to discuss the recent tribal conflicts.

On Sunday, the governor of South Kordofan Hamid Ibrahim told the Sudan Tribune they need military reinforcements to establish security in some troubled areas in the state.

The meeting decided to "dispatch additional troops to the Red Sea and South Kordofan States and to intensify internal security operations in residential neighbourhoods that are hotbeds of violence," said a statement released after the meeting.

The statement pointed out that the Council discussed the shortcomings, the immediate remedies, and the radical solutions.

Recently several Sudanese officials spoke about the need to deal toughly with the troublemakers in the different regions to dissuade them igniting inter-communal troubles.

Also, Yasir Arman deputy leader of the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar accused the dissolved National Congress Party of being behind the violence in Port Sudan.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok held an emergency ministerial meeting on Sunday to discuss the security situation in the Red Sea and South Kordofan states and ordered to dispatch extra troops to the troubled areas.

Hamdok further directed the interior minister to travel to Port Sudan to discuss the situation with the state officials and community leaders and to take the required measures.

Following his arrival on Sunday to the capital of the Red Sea state, Interior Minister Izz al-Din al-Sheikh toured the town and directed to remove the barricades open roads within 24 hours.

(ST)