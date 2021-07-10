July 9, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The United States called for the urgent resumption of the talks over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) under the auspice of the African Union with the support of regional and international organisations.

U.S. Representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council during a meeting to discuss the dispute over the GERD that the interests and concerns of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia can be reconcilable.

Greenfield called for the resumption of the talks under the leadership of the African Union " with urgency" and based on the 2015 Declaration of Principles signed by the parties and the July 2020 statement by the AU Bureau as foundational references.

In its statement of 26 June 2020, the Bureau of the Assembly and participating Heads of State and Government requested the UN Security Council (UNSC) to take note of the fact that the AU is seized of this matter.

"We believe that the African Union is the most appropriate venue to address this dispute, and the United States is committed to providing political and technical support to facilitate a successful outcome," said the U.S. diplomat.

She further urged the three countries and the African Union to "use the expertise and support of the three official observers – South Africa, the European Union, and the United States – as well as the United Nations and other partners to help achieve a positive outcome".

According to Reuters, the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia suggested the countries meet while in New York to try to resolve some issues.

