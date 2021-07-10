 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 10 July 2021

U.S. calls for urgent resumption of the AU-led GERD talks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 9, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The United States called for the urgent resumption of the talks over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) under the auspice of the African Union with the support of regional and international organisations.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield (file photo)U.S. Representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council during a meeting to discuss the dispute over the GERD that the interests and concerns of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia can be reconcilable.

Greenfield called for the resumption of the talks under the leadership of the African Union " with urgency" and based on the 2015 Declaration of Principles signed by the parties and the July 2020 statement by the AU Bureau as foundational references.

In its statement of 26 June 2020, the Bureau of the Assembly and participating Heads of State and Government requested the UN Security Council (UNSC) to take note of the fact that the AU is seized of this matter.

"We believe that the African Union is the most appropriate venue to address this dispute, and the United States is committed to providing political and technical support to facilitate a successful outcome," said the U.S. diplomat.

She further urged the three countries and the African Union to "use the expertise and support of the three official observers – South Africa, the European Union, and the United States – as well as the United Nations and other partners to help achieve a positive outcome".

According to Reuters, the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia suggested the countries meet while in New York to try to resolve some issues.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What they said about Sudanese John Garang 2021-07-12 05:49:37 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article of a compilation of related topics comes against the backdrop of a number of issues relating to the Republic of South Sudan that was declared its inauguration (...)

Why only Kiir’s lies are honey and others’ lies are bitter? 2021-07-11 21:15:41 by Keluel Agok 1. President Salva Kiir lied that he was taking us to the promised land in 2010 but we have never seen that fucking promised land until this night but we just laughed it off, (...)

What does secession celebration remind? 2021-07-08 09:21:30 Ngor Arol Garang What does secession celebration remind and what next are the questions lingering in the minds of the majority of South Sudanese in and outside the country and from all walks of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.