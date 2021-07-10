ICC confirms charges against Darfur militia leader Kushayb



July 9, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Friday confirmed the charges against Ali Kushayb and ordered to try him for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In a statement released on Friday, the ICC said the three judges unanimously found "that there are substantial grounds to believe that Mr Abd-Al-Rahman (Kushayb) is responsible for 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed between August 2003 and at least April 2004 in Kodoom, Bindisi, Mukjar, Deleig and their surrounding areas in Darfur, Sudan".

From 24 to 26 May, the pre-trial court held a hearing to determine whether or not there is sufficient evidence for his trial.

The charges brought by the prosecution include attacks on civilians, murder, pillage, rape, torture among others.

Kushayb can appeal the confirmation of charges.

Last June, the former ICC Prosecutor Fatu Bensouda called on the Security Council to press Sudan to hand over the former Sudanese State Minister for Interior Ahmed Harun saying the two were jointly charged with the same crimes.

