 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 10 July 2021

ICC confirms charges against Darfur militia leader Kushayb

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ali Kushayb during the opening of the confirmation of charges hearing at the seat of the ICC in The Hague on 24 May 2021(ICC photo)
July 9, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Friday confirmed the charges against Ali Kushayb and ordered to try him for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In a statement released on Friday, the ICC said the three judges unanimously found "that there are substantial grounds to believe that Mr Abd-Al-Rahman (Kushayb) is responsible for 31 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed between August 2003 and at least April 2004 in Kodoom, Bindisi, Mukjar, Deleig and their surrounding areas in Darfur, Sudan".

From 24 to 26 May, the pre-trial court held a hearing to determine whether or not there is sufficient evidence for his trial.

The charges brought by the prosecution include attacks on civilians, murder, pillage, rape, torture among others.

Kushayb can appeal the confirmation of charges.

Last June, the former ICC Prosecutor Fatu Bensouda called on the Security Council to press Sudan to hand over the former Sudanese State Minister for Interior Ahmed Harun saying the two were jointly charged with the same crimes.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan legislators should be cautious about the oath they will take 2021-07-15 07:04:56 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi It is a fact that the legislators of South Sudan’s incoming Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) are appointees of the parties to the (...)

What they said about Sudanese John Garang 2021-07-12 05:49:37 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article of a compilation of related topics comes against the backdrop of a number of issues relating to the Republic of South Sudan that was declared its inauguration (...)

Why only Kiir’s lies are honey and others’ lies are bitter? 2021-07-11 21:15:41 by Keluel Agok 1. President Salva Kiir lied that he was taking us to the promised land in 2010 but we have never seen that fucking promised land until this night but we just laughed it off, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.