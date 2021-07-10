 
 
 
Saturday 10 July 2021

SPLM-N directs negotiating team to stick with initial positions

SPLM-N liberation Council (SPLM-N photo)July 9, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-N’s National Liberation Council has instructed the negotiating team to stick with positions included in the drat framework agreement filed to the Sudanese government last May.

On 27 May, the government and SPLM-N delegations resumed peace talks in Juba after the signing of a declaration of principles providing to separate the state and religion by the Head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Movement’s leader Abdel Aziz al-Hilu on 28 March.

The talks very quickly stalled over the draft framework agreement by the SPLM-N because it includes Darfur in the negotiations and made some propositions like changing the weekend to Wednesday to ensure the separation between the state and religion, among others.

In a bid to facilitate the talks, diplomats from the Troika countries travelled to Kauda to discuss the outstanding issues with the SPLM-N’s parliament called the Liberation Council. After their return to Khartoum on 4 July, the special envoys said they encouraged the legislative body to resume peace talks and support the democratic transition in the country.

On 7 July, the Liberation Council issued a statement refusing any change in the positions expressed in the draft framework agreement.

"The Council directed the negotiating delegation to adhere to all positions expressed in the draft framework agreement and to give a top priority to the Darfur issue," reads the statement.

The Liberation Council held a seven-day from 1-7 July to discuss the draft framework agreement and other local issues. The meeting was addressed by the group leader al-Hilu and briefed by the negotiating delegation.

The mediation had adjourned the talks to give the two delegations to hold more consultations over the sticky issues.

The transitional government and Darfur armed group of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) signed a peace agreement on 21 October 2020. A holdout group led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur refused to join the process saying they want to hold a national conference in Khartoum.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

