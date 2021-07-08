 
 
 
Hamdok, S. Sudan officials discuss bilateral relations

Prime Minister Hamdok speaks to the media after his return from Paris Conference on 19 May 2021 (ST photo)

July 7, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok on Wednesday met a delegation from the South Sudanese embassy led its Charge d’Affaires, Kau Ngak Mabar.

The meeting reportedly discussed ways for enhancing means of cooperation between Sudan and South Sudan in various fields.

Hamdok, SUNA reported, said it was the best time to practice the slogan "one people in two states" and implement it on the ground.

He further stressed that the belt of integration between the two countries is a belt of richness and would strengthen the strategic relations between the two countries

“The dream of the African continent can be made by the two countries of Sudan as pivotal parties in achieving this goal,” explained the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the delegation from the South Sudanese embassy in Khartoum lauded the work and efforts undertaken by the Prime Minister and the transitional government, stressing that it would bring an indirect benefit to the people of the young nation.

Bilateral relations between South Sudan and Sudan were officially started on 9 July 2011 following the former’s independence from the latter. Sudan became the first country in the world to recognize the independence of South Sudan.

Since South Sudan’s independence, however, relations between the two Sudans have been poor, with both sides supporting rebel groups in the other’s territory.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

