SSOMA urges dialogue between Azande, Balanda communities

July 5, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) has expressed concerns over reports of the ongoing vicious inter-communal conflicts and killings across the country.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

The group, in a statement extended to the Sudan Tribune on Monday, cited the recent clashes between the Azande and Balanda communities of Western Equatoria State.

“SSOMA strongly abhors and denounces these ongoing inter-communal fights. We applaud and fully support the ongoing efforts of the church and community leaders in Tambura to stop the violence and bring about a reconciliation between the Azande and Balanda communities,” the statement reads in part.

The opposition alliance appealed to all the Azande and Balanda leaders at home and in the diaspora to stop the violence forthwith and to immediately engage in peaceful dialogue and return to the long peaceful coexistence these two communities are known for.

Meanwhile, SSOMA claimed the regime led by President Salva Kiir is responsible for the loss of lives in the communal fight, having allegedly failed in its responsibilities to protect innocent civilians.

“This is yet another clear indication that the regime is promoting intercommunal and ethnic fights among South Sudanese to create a state of chaos so as to continue with the status quo, while the regime is systematically destroying the harmony and love between the people of South Sudan by orchestrating tribal fights and promoting ethnic hegemony,” the statement further noted.

According to reports, the routine of inter-communal clashes in many parts of South Sudan prevails due to the lack of an efficient justice system in the country.

(ST)

