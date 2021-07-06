Sudan’s transitional partners agree to form legislative body in August

July 5, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - In a meeting held on Monday, the transitional period partners council recommended relieving the state governors and approved the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council.

The transitional partners’ council is chaired by the Head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and includes the Prime Minister and leaders of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF).

“The Council of Partners recommended the relieve of all state governors on August 1, and the appointment of new governors on the 5th of the same month,” the Council’s member Haider Alsafi told reporters after the meeting on Monday.

"The Council formed a committee to finalize the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council and take the needed arrangement to hold its first session on August 17th," he added.

August 17 marks the second anniversary of the signing of the Constitutional Document which governs the transitional period.

The Transitional Legislative Council will be formed of 300 legislators, 165 members are appointed by the FFC groups, 75 seats are allocated to the SRF factions while 60 others will be selected in consultation with the military component of the Sovereign Council.

Recently, the FFC said that the military component delays the formation of the parliament as they had still waiting for a meeting to discuss the 60 seats which should be allocated to the holdout groups and political forces that backed the revolution but not members of the ruling coalition.

(ST)