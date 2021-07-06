Burhan forms Sudan’s security arrangements implementation body

July 5, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, issued on Monday a decree to form the Joint High Military Committee for Security Arrangements (JHMCSA) and Ceasefire Committee in the Darfur region.

The JHMCSA will supervise, monitor, and verify the implementation of the agreement including the assembly sites for the combatants of the groups that signed the Juba Peace Agreement and the whole Disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration (DDR) programmes which will last for 39 months.

Ibrahim Musa Zaribah, a leading member of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) told the Sudan Tribune that the head of the Sovereign Council "issued a decree to form the Higher Committee for the Implementation of Security Arrangements and Ceasefire Committees in the Darfur region."

He pointed out that the joint higher committee includes representatives of the mediation, in addition to representatives from Chad and the United Nations Integrated Mission in Sudan "UNITAMS".

He added that the decree establishes a six-month rotating chairmanship of the joint body that oversees the implementation process. The Sudanese army will assume chairmanship during the first term.

The ceasefire monitoring committees will be headed by state committees in the five states of Darfur.

Zaribah who is from Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA) described the decree as a "great gain" for the belated implementation of security arrangements.

"So, now we can say that the joint security force, and the security arrangements, will be implemented successively," he stressed.

In line with the peace agreement, the government and the signatory groups will deploy 12,000 troops in the Darfur region to protect civilians. The Sudanese army will provide 6,000 and the former rebels the other half. Later on, they agreed to increase the protection force to 20,000 personnel.

Zaribah expected that the Committee would re-schedule the implementation of the security arrangements with flexible and practical dates.

