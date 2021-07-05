 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 5 July 2021

Sudan, UN sign agreement on UNITAMS’s status

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan FM UNMITAMS head sign SOMA on 4 July 2021 (ST photo)July 4, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and the UN Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) Sunday co-signed the Status of Mission Agreement (SOMA) establishing the legal principles, which will guide the work of the political mission.

The agreement was signed by the Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi for the Sudanese government and UNITMAS head Volker Perthese who represented the United Nations.

On 3 June 2020, the United Nations Security Council adopted resolution 2524 (2020), establishing the political mission, to support the democratic transition in Sudan.

On 3 June 2021, the Security Council adopted resolution 2579 (2021) extending the mandate of UNITAMS for a further 12 months, until 3 June 2022.

UNITAMS will support Sudan through a range of political, peacebuilding and development initiatives, including assisting the nation to achieve the goals of the Constitutional Declaration of August 2019 and carrying out its National Plan for Civilian Protection.

The Mission, also, support the peace processes in Sudan, peacebuilding and international mobilization of economic and development assistance and coordination of humanitarian assistance

The SOMA was reading for signature since last May but the frequent travels she had to perform at the time delayed the signing ceremony between the two sides.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


No peace, no war state in South Sudan 2021-07-03 07:43:13 Ngor Arol Garang In August 2018, conflicting parties in South Sudan, both armed and non-armed signed a peace agreement meant to bring stability to the beleaguered nation. Yet in recent months (...)

Sudan should avoid war against Ethiopia 2021-06-27 18:58:16 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the threats of the Arab Republic of Egypt to launch fierce warfare against Ethiopia over the filling and operating of the Grand (...)

South Sudan Football Association’s rising Sun 2021-06-20 08:04:22 By Mareng Chuor Deng “It is my strong conviction that organizing our sports sector effectively, and anchoring it on a strong base of visionary management, sound fiscal discipline, transparency (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.