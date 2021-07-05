Sudan, UN sign agreement on UNITAMS’s status

July 4, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and the UN Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) Sunday co-signed the Status of Mission Agreement (SOMA) establishing the legal principles, which will guide the work of the political mission.

The agreement was signed by the Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi for the Sudanese government and UNITMAS head Volker Perthese who represented the United Nations.

On 3 June 2020, the United Nations Security Council adopted resolution 2524 (2020), establishing the political mission, to support the democratic transition in Sudan.

On 3 June 2021, the Security Council adopted resolution 2579 (2021) extending the mandate of UNITAMS for a further 12 months, until 3 June 2022.

UNITAMS will support Sudan through a range of political, peacebuilding and development initiatives, including assisting the nation to achieve the goals of the Constitutional Declaration of August 2019 and carrying out its National Plan for Civilian Protection.

The Mission, also, support the peace processes in Sudan, peacebuilding and international mobilization of economic and development assistance and coordination of humanitarian assistance

The SOMA was reading for signature since last May but the frequent travels she had to perform at the time delayed the signing ceremony between the two sides.

(ST)