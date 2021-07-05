 
 
 
U.S. envoy urges South Sudanese leaders to prioritize national interests

July 4, 2021 (JUBA) – A top U.S. official has urged the leadership in South Sudan to put national interests before personal interests if they are to overcome challenges the country is facing.

Ambassador Larry E. André, Jr, the Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Juba (U.S. embassy website)

Ambassador Larry E. André, Jr, the Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Juba called for “principled leadership” and a strong sense of national unity that prioritizes South Sudanese identity while respecting the diversity that makes the country culturally rich.

“We remain committed to standing with the South Sudanese people as you work toward achieving your vision of peace, justice, equality, and prosperity,” Larry said in an op-ed published on the U.S. Embassy in South Sudan website.

On July 4, the U.S. celebrated its 245th independence anniversary.

As South Sudan prepares to mark its 10th anniversary on July 9, Larry said is it time for both the U.S. and the East African nation to reflect on the ideals and hopes for a better future that inspired their people to create new countries.

“This is a time for considering how best to advance peace, justice, equality, and prosperity,” he wrote.

The U.S. diplomat emphasized the importance of constitutional reforms in a country, saying it was vital in the establishment of the current U.S. Constitution in 1787.

“The Constitution created a system of checks and balances so that no single branch of government would have too much power,” he stressed.

Larry, however, said while the July 4, 1776 independence of the U.S. from Britain was a day of excitement and hope for a better future, the initial years after independence were full of challenges.

He, however, added, “through resolve, and unity, we moved forward toward a better future for all our people. Today, we continue to struggle to align our reality with our ideals”.

Currently, the U.S. is the largest donor of humanitarian aid to response efforts in South Sudan.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

