Sudan’s Petroleum minister urges cooperation with South Sudan

July 3, 2021 (JUBA/KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s Energy and Oil Minister, Jadain Ali Obeid has called for further consolidation of the cooperation with neighbouring South Sudan in the oil sector.

The minister made the remarks while speaking at the South Sudan Oil & Power conference held in the South Sudan capital, Juba from June 29-30.

The conference focused on issues like the existing investment opportunities, energy projects, expediting exploration, production operations and the challenges facing South Sudan’s oil industry.

Obeid said Sudan is witnessing a great change and its leadership had opened doors for cooperation and removal of all obstacles that in the past ruined relations between the two nations.

He pointed out that the oil industry is one of the strong mechanisms linking the two countries, citing the joint cooperation in the industry in the fields of exploration, production, consultancy, facilities, exchange of experiences and qualification of cadres.

Organized by Energy Capital & Power with the endorsement of the Ministry of Petroleum, Ministry of Energy and Dams, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Investment and Ministry of Labor, the event was one of the first large-scale events to be held in person since the onset of Covid-19.

Income from oil accounts for 98 per cent of South Sudan’s annual budget.

In June last year, the Central Bank of South Sudan said it would start buying crude gold from local miners to boost the landlocked East African country’s economy.

(ST)