Hamdok voices support to Sudan’s Empowerment Removal Committee

July 2, 2021 (KHARTOUM)- Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok voiced his support for the Empowerment Removal Committee during a visit to its premises for the first time on Thursday evening.

The committee which is tasked with the dismantlement of the former regime institutions and the removal of its members is facing huge criticism from some parties of the transitional government and the opposition.

However, 24 hours after protests against his economic reforms by the left forces and the former supporters of the Islamist regime, Hamdok paid a visit to the Committee’s headquarters in Khartoum to express his support and pledged to provide the needed means to perform its duties.

He stressed that the committee is backed by those who are keen on the revolution’s programme to "dismantle the party-state for the benefit of the nation’s state".

The prime minister also used the visit to speak about the recent protests saying What happened on Wednesday is "a renewal of the revolution."

He pointed out that the severe economic reforms that his government implemented are painful but necessary for the people’s interest, stressing that they led to the removal of foreign debts.

He admitted for the first time that the implementation of the reforms came late and that its impact would have been less if it had been implemented immediately after the formation of the government, as he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated his readiness to take any decision in the interest of the people, adding that he does not have any political agenda or intention to run for elections at the end of the transitional period.

He further told the youth members of the committee that the arrival of a large influx of money to the country that will be invested in youth employment. In addition, he expressed his happiness that large numbers of young people are working in the Empowerment Removal Committee.

(ST)