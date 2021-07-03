Ex-security members to face Sudanese justice over subversive activities

July 2, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese special court will start on Sunday the trial of 24 security members accused of planning subversive activities.

The General Attorney said in a statement released on Friday it had referred to anti-terrorism several members of the former People’s Security Service (PSS) accused of planning terrorist activities.

The PSS was a security service composed of Islamist members established by the National Congress Party (NCP) of Omer al-Bashir tasked with the protection of his regime.

"Twenty-four people were arrested as they had been charged with undermining the constitutional order, opposing the authority with violence, violating the Armed Forces Law, the management of terrorist organizations, the Weapons and Ammunition Law, and a number of other articles," stated the Public Prosecution.

The statement further said that the arrest of the SSP’s cell members took place after intelligence about plans by the NCP to destabilise the transitional government.

In coordination with the relevant security agency, the Public Prosecution raided the terrorist cell’s den in the Taif neighbourhood in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

The authorities "found military uniforms, weapons, explosives, an explosive belt, and a large number of communication devices as well as computer equipment," reads the statement.

Gosh involved

The prosecution, also, accused the former head of the dissolved National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Salah Gosh of being involved in the preparation of the subversive activities aiming to overthrow the transitional authority.

The statement did not detail the charges against Gosh who is residing in Egypt but added that an international arrest warrant has been issued by Interpol.

Gosh was among the members of the security committee that decided to remove the former President Omer al-Bashir. He resigned two days after the ouster.

