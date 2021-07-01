EU welcomes Sudan’s transition to HIPC decision phase

June 30, 2021 (BRUSSELS) - The European Union (EU) has welcomed the announcement that Sudan has successfully reached decision point under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative.
- European flags are seen outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels (Reuters Photo)
The EU High Representative, Josep Borrell and Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen said this in a statement issued on Wednesday.
“This is another significant milestone in Sudan’s transition towards democratic governance and economic recovery,” it noted.
The EU also lauded the “momentous efforts” and “commitment” of the Sudanese people and the Transitional Government, saying it will allow Sudan to significantly reduce its total debt and access much-needed financing from international financial institutions.
“This was also made possible thanks to the support of the international community, including the EU, which has supported debt relief for Sudan in its largest operation since the adoption of the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative,” it stated.
The EU further said it remains firmly committed to supporting Sudan’s democratic transition, both politically and financially.
“It is fundamental that this historic transition stays on track and does not suffer further from a very troubled regional situation,” further noted the June 30 statement.
(ST)
