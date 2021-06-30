 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 30 June 2021

Border dispute poses risk of war between Sudan, Ethiopia: U.S diplomat

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 29, 2021 (Washington) - U.S. senior diplomat Tuesday said that the border dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia poses a risk of conflict.

Robert Godec, Robert Godec, Acting Assistant Secretary of State Bureau of African Affairs, made his statement in a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

"The Al-Fashaga border dispute poses a risk of conflict in the area. It is a deep dispute, and it is a considerable concern for the U.S.," Godec told the Congress members.

He further said his administration discussed the issue with Sudanese and Ethiopian officials and urged them to find a negotiated solution.

"But it is a risk," he stressed.

Last May, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman was in Khartoum for talks with Sudanese officials over the border dispute and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam’s crisis.

Speaking about the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia, the State Department was assessing the violations of human rights committed in the region.

He further pointed to the continued presence of Eritrean troops alongside the Ethiopian army in the Tigray region.

In a separate statement about the involvement of the Eritrean army in the conflict, he mentioned the deployment of Eritrean soldiers near the disputed area.

"Eritrean troops are present in Al-Fashaga area," he added.

Last January, Sudanese military sources spokes to the Sudan Tribune about the deployment of Eritrean soldiers in the Ethiopia side of the border with Sudan.

In a visit to Khartoum on 4 May, President Isaias Afwerki sought to reassure the Sudanese officials and agreed with them to develop bilateral relations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan should avoid war against Ethiopia 2021-06-27 18:58:16 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the threats of the Arab Republic of Egypt to launch fierce warfare against Ethiopia over the filling and operating of the Grand (...)

South Sudan Football Association’s rising Sun 2021-06-20 08:04:22 By Mareng Chuor Deng “It is my strong conviction that organizing our sports sector effectively, and anchoring it on a strong base of visionary management, sound fiscal discipline, transparency (...)

Remembering Par Chongriah Nong of Greater Fangak 2021-06-12 06:22:51 By Bol Khan On 9th June 2020 South Sudan's Jonglei State lost a great; fair Father, a true legend and traditional leader. A leader with an enthralled and untold legacy worth shared, globally. (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.