South Sudan Oil & Power conference kicks off in Juba Tuesday

June 28, 2021 (JUBA) – A two-day Oil & Power conference kicks off South Sudan’s capital, Juba on Tuesday as part of a campaign to drive capital into key energy and infrastructure sectors.

Participants attending the oil and gas conference in Juba, South Sudan, October 29, 2019 (Getty)

The event, to be officially launched by President Salva Kiir, will take place at the Crown Hotel in Juba from June 29-30.

Organized by Energy Capital & Power with the endorsement of the Ministry of Petroleum, Ministry of Energy and Dams, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Investment, and Ministry of Labor, the two-day event is one of the first large-scale events to be held in-person on the African continent since the onset of COVID-19.

South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2021 will be structured in a hybrid format, with international speakers and delegates participating online alongside the local in-person event, organisers said.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Health, South Sudan’s Ministry of Petroleum has been resolute its commitment to driving foreign direct investment into energy and infrastructure sectors, including oil and gas, power generation, road-building and technology.

Under the theme, “Build the Nation: Capital raising and innovative financing to build critical energy and infrastructure projects,” SSOP 2021 serves to unite foreign investors and showcase local investment opportunities as a means of COVID-19 recovery.

Income from oil accounts for 98 percent of South Sudan’s annual budget.

Last week, Sudd Petroleum Operating Company resumed oil production at Block 5A, as the last joint operating company to resume production after the country’s civil war.

The land locked nation has also launched its first-ever oil licensing round featuring five blocks that invites experienced partners and operators to unlock South Sudan’s oil and gas acreage that remains 90% unexplored.

(ST)