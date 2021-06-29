June 28, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The United States has decided to re-establish normal diplomatic relations with Sudan ending its strategic engagement approach, the Sudanese government said.

U.S. Acting Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission Amber Baskette informed Foreign Minister Meriam al-Mahdi of the decision on Monday.

The full normalization of diplomatic relations with Sudan comes after decades of limited engagement with Khartoum as the country had been on the list of states sponsoring terrorism since 1993.

This decision was taken "in appreciation of the achievements of the civilian-led transitional government and in line with the new reality in the United States’ relations with Sudan," said the foreign ministry in a statement released after the meeting.

The minister welcomed the decision saying it takes into account the development of bilateral relations and the important internal developments that Sudan is witnessing.

The upgrade of the relationship between the two countries "would support the (Sudanese) government’s efforts to address the challenges facing the democratic transition, especially after the recent initiative announced by the Prime Minister".

Sudanese government officials and political leaders welcomed the public support of the U.S. administration to Hamdok’s initiative which calls to integrate the militia of the Rapid Support Forces into the national army and to control the economic activities of the military institution.

The full normalization of relations between the two countries will open the door for enhanced military cooperation between the U.S. and Sudanese army.

Washington is expected to appoint an ambassador to Khartoum in the coming weeks, as its mission in Sudan was headed by a chargé d’affaires for long years.

Also, the U.S. Africa Command delegation led by Ambassador Andrew Young, Deputy to the Commander for Civil-Military Engagement last March was in Khartoum for talks with Sudanese officials on ways to develop security partnerships between the countries.

