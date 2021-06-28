June 27, 2021 (CAIRO/JUBA) - The Egyptian and South Sudanese ministries of Water Resources and Irrigation have inked a cooperation protocol that includes a project to prepare feasibility studies for the construction of Wau dam in South Sudan.

The dam on the Siwi River, is located 9km south of Wau town.

The project, officials say, could generate up to 10.4MW of electricity annually, in addition to providing drinking water to about 500,000 people and supplement irrigation for about 30,000-40,000 fedan.

“This cooperation aims to solve drinking water problems and protect people from the dangers of floods,” party reads a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation.

It further said an integrated technical and economic studies for the project has been prepared with the help of experts from the National Water Research Center.

“This will see hydrological and hydraulic studies prepared, as well as survey works and contour maps for the dam site and storage lake. Additional work has been done on geological, geotechnical, construction, and environmental studies, and on initial designs for the dam and its facilities,” noted the Egyptian ministry’s statement.

The head of the Nile Water Sector at the ministry, Mamdouh Antar, Egypt’s relationship with South Sudan extends for year, with Cairo supporting several of its development projects.

Egypt was one of the countries that recognized South Sudan’s independence in 2011.

(ST)