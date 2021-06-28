 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 28 June 2021

Egypt, S. Sudan sign cooperation protocol to build Wau dam

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 27, 2021 (CAIRO/JUBA) - The Egyptian and South Sudanese ministries of Water Resources and Irrigation have inked a cooperation protocol that includes a project to prepare feasibility studies for the construction of Wau dam in South Sudan.

JPEG - 15.5 kb

The dam on the Siwi River, is located 9km south of Wau town.

The project, officials say, could generate up to 10.4MW of electricity annually, in addition to providing drinking water to about 500,000 people and supplement irrigation for about 30,000-40,000 fedan.

“This cooperation aims to solve drinking water problems and protect people from the dangers of floods,” party reads a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation.

It further said an integrated technical and economic studies for the project has been prepared with the help of experts from the National Water Research Center.

“This will see hydrological and hydraulic studies prepared, as well as survey works and contour maps for the dam site and storage lake. Additional work has been done on geological, geotechnical, construction, and environmental studies, and on initial designs for the dam and its facilities,” noted the Egyptian ministry’s statement.

The head of the Nile Water Sector at the ministry, Mamdouh Antar, Egypt’s relationship with South Sudan extends for year, with Cairo supporting several of its development projects.

Egypt was one of the countries that recognized South Sudan’s independence in 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan should avoid war against Ethiopia 2021-06-27 18:58:16 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the threats of the Arab Republic of Egypt to launch fierce warfare against Ethiopia over the filling and operating of the Grand (...)

South Sudan Football Association’s rising Sun 2021-06-20 08:04:22 By Mareng Chuor Deng “It is my strong conviction that organizing our sports sector effectively, and anchoring it on a strong base of visionary management, sound fiscal discipline, transparency (...)

Remembering Par Chongriah Nong of Greater Fangak 2021-06-12 06:22:51 By Bol Khan On 9th June 2020 South Sudan's Jonglei State lost a great; fair Father, a true legend and traditional leader. A leader with an enthralled and untold legacy worth shared, globally. (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.