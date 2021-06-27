US condemns killing of 3 MSF staff in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

June 26, 2021 (WASHINGTON/ADDIS ABABA) – The United States government has condemned Thursday’s killing of three humanitarian workers in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, calling for an independent investigation and for the perpetrators to be held accountable for these killings.

“We are appalled and deeply saddened to learn about the horrific killings of three Doctors Without Borders staff members in Ethiopia’s Tigray region today [Thursday],” Ned Price, US State Department Spokesperson said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

He added, “Attacks on humanitarian workers are indefensible and must end immediately”.

The Government of Ethiopia ultimately bears full responsibility for ensuring the safety of humanitarian workers and free and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance, the statement said.

“A cessation of hostilities is essential to ensure that humanitarian workers can safely assist citizens, prevent further suffering, and address the myriad challenges, including famine,” it further added.

The Interim Administration of Tigray, Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported, also condemned the latest targeted attack by the terrorist Popular Struggle for the Freedom of Tigray (TPLF) against the employees of Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

“The Interim Administration in Tigray strongly condemns the terrorist acts of the ‘TPLF’ and allied element armed groups claiming to be active in Tigray under any banner who have continued their dead end desperate and heinous criminal acts targeting Relief and aid workers operating in Tigray,” Abraham Belay, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) said in a statement.

The latest targeted attack against MSF lifesaving team Maria Hernandez (Coordinator), Yohannes Halefom (Assistant Coordinator) and Tedros Gebremariam (Driver) of the organization murdered in Tigray on 24 June 2021 has gravely saddened the Interim Administration in Tigray, he added.

Belay further extended the high call to all concerned to loudly condemn this insane act of terror against the relief and lifesaving efforts by different organizations in different parts of Tigray.

“At this juncture the interim administration affirms its strongest commitments to implement coordinated relief and aid service works in affected areas in collaboration with the concerned bodies of the federal government of Ethiopia,” he explained.

The official strongly encouraged resilience and maximum precautions in some areas where these agents of strife are hiding taking the public as shield.

Operational in more than 70 countries globally, MSF provides medical humanitarian assistance to save lives and ease the suffering of people in crisis situations.

