Sudan’s FFC await meeting with military to form transitional parliament

June 26, 2021 (KHARTOUM)- The ruling political coalition in Sudan Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), said that they are waiting for a meeting with the military component in order to reach an agreement on 60 seats in the transitional parliament.

The Transitional Legislative Council will be composed of 300 deputies, 165 members for the FFC groups, 75 seats are allocated to the SRF factions while 60 others will be selected in consultation with the military component of the Sovereign Council.

The formation of the legislative body has been delayed by many issues including the share of the SRF groups, women’s representation as several regional sections did not allocate the required 40% to female groups, discussions with the armed groups over the chairmanship of the parliament.

A member of the FFC Central Council, Ahmed Hadra, told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that "the coalition is waiting for a meeting with of the military component of the Sovereignty Council to discuss the formation of the parliament."

He said that FFC sent several letters to the military component to determine a time for holding the meeting, without a response.

The 60 seats should be allocated to the holdout armed groups until they sign a peace agreement but also to some political groups that supported the revolution without joining the FFC charter.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok criticized the failure to form the Transitional Legislative Council and called on the parties to finalize it within a month.

Hazrat said that the FFC sections in three states -Sennar, Gedaref and White Nile- pledged to send their lists of nominees within two days.

He pointed out that the coalition will receive a report at its next meeting on the causes that led to the failure of Kassala and Blue Nile states to send their lists up to now.

Regarding the Red Sea State, he said there are initiatives to resolve the differences over who will represent the eastern Sudan area in the transitional parliament.

The FFC leadership had returned the lists of these six states due to their failure to allocate 40% of their seats to women.

The coalition granted 103 of its 165 seats to the sections in the 18 states provided they give 40% to women and one seat at least to the Resistance Committees in each state.

The legislative power is exercised by a joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Cabinet until the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council.

(ST)