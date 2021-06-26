Sudan’s ruling political groups agree to reunite after Hamdok initiative



June 25, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The historical components of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) Friday agreed to put aside their differences and form a single leadership again.

On 22 June, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok called to end divisions within the political forces and the military components. Instead, he proposed to reunite efforts to accomplish the democratic transition, including the integration of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the unified national army.

The current FFC Central Council, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the National Umma Party (NUP) said in a joint statement on Friday evening that an agreement had been reached between them, in response to the initiative of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to reunite the political and military components of the transition to achieve the goals of the December Revolution.

A statement issued after the meeting said that it was agreed to "form a unified leadership body representing all parties to the (historical) FFC, " reads a joint statement extended to the Sudan Tribune.

The inclusive leadership will serve as "a guarantor of the unity of the forces of the Sudanese revolution to fortify the transition."

The participants also agreed to form a committee to set the draft a political platform and the structures o the reunited FFC leadership.

Several leaders of the three political entities had hinted to consultations between them to overcome the divisions experienced by the FFC components’ following disagreements over the structure of the coalition leadership and its decision-making mechanism.

Further, they traded accusations over power-sharing after the formation of the first transitional government.

For its part, the Sudanese Communist Party quitted the FFC coalition after its rejection of the economic reforms implemented by Hamdok’s government saying it was the same reforms requested by the international financial institutions and implemented by the former regime.

The meeting renewed its call to all the forces of the Sudanese revolution to turn the planned rallies on 30 June into a mass action supporting the transition project and block the way for the counter-revolutionary forces.

The Sudanese Communist Party called for demonstrations on 30 June to protest against the deteriorating economic situation after the scrape of basic commodities subsidies. Also, Islamist groups plan to take to the street on that day, calling for the return of the ousted regime.