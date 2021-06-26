Sudan, Egypt sign joint military cooperation agreement

June 25, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Chiefs of Staff of the Sudanese and Egyptian armies signed a joint cooperation agreement between the two countries on Thursday.

According to the Sudanese military media stated that chiefs of staff in the two countries concluded a memorandum of understanding for joint cooperation between the two armies at the end of an unannounced meeting held in Khartoum.

The deal was signed by Sudanese Army Chief of Staff Lt-Gen Mohamed Osman al-Hussein and his Egyptian counterpart Lt Gen Mohamed Farid Hegazy.

In a short press statement that did not include any details about the MoU, the Sudanese Military Media said that Lt-Gen al-Hussein praised the remarkable development in relations between the two armies and thanked the Egyptian army for their great support and cooperation.

For his part, Lt-Gen Hegazy stressed the depth of relations between the two armies, explaining that the visit comes within the framework of follow-up and review of what was already agreed.

It is noteworthy that the Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces stopped in Khartoum on his way back to Cairo after a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo. He resumed his trip immediately after the signing of the agreement.

On May 31, the Sudanese and Egyptian armies completed ground military drills in Khartoum state, dubbed (Nile Protectors), involving ground and air forces.

The two armies signed a training protocol according to which they carried out two joint air exercises: "Nile Eagles" at the Meroe military base in Sudan last March, "Arab sword" in Alexandria alongside other Arab armies from several Gulf countries in November 2020.

The Head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed to restore the close relations that linked their armies during the Arab-Israeli war, considering that any security threat to each of the two countries affects the other.

(ST)