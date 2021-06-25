Sudan, South Sudanese officials discuss border trade issues

Sudan’s Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok (L) and South Sudan’s VP Hussein Abdelbagi in Khartoum, June 24, 2021 (SUNA photo)

June 24, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The visiting South Sudan Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi on Thursday discussed with the Sudanese officials issues related to the border trade and peaceful coexistence at the border strip.

Abdelbagi and South Sudan’s Education Minister, Awut Deng Acuil held series of meetings with the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, his deputy and Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok in Khartoum.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting with Sudan’s Prime Minister, Acuil said they discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries and issues of trade, borders and social peace between the tribes on the border strip.

"South Sudan Vice-President promised to send relevant ministers to discuss with their counterparts in Sudan memoranda of understanding on various issues," she further stated.

Trade was key for the local economy of the tribes on both sides of the 2000-km border between the two neighbouring countries.

The deterioration of bilateral relations between the two countries after South Sudan’s independence in 2011 forced South Sudanese authorities to import expensive goods from Kenya and Uganda.

Acuil added that the visit was to thank Hamdok and his cabinet for deciding to treat South Sudanese students and their Sudanese counterparts equally in term of admission and tuition fees at universities.

“The meeting discussed strengthening the regional integration between the two countries in order to achieve the slogan of “one people living in two countries”, she further stressed.

According to the minister, also discussed were ways of enhancing dialogue to solve issues that often arise between the two countries.

"We want to continue these good relations and confirm that the two countries live in peace," said Acuil.

Also discussed during the meeting were Sudan’s peace process in Juba and the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement in neighbouring South Sudan.

(ST)