Aid agency condemns killing of contractor in South Sudan

June 24, 2021 (JUBA) - The international aid agency, Save the Children, said it is "shocked and deeply saddened" by the killing of a security guard from a school in South Sudan’s Eastern Equatoria State on January 20.

The map of Eastern Equatoria state in red

The guard, the aid agency said in a statement issued on Thursday, was shot and killed instantly by an unknown number of gunmen while protecting a school compound after-hours.

The gunmen went on to steal property from the school including learning kits, it noted.

This reportedly comes after two Save the Children staff were killed earlier this year.

“We are mourning the loss of an ally who was killed in the line of duty, and condemn this senseless act of violence. Our sincere condolences are with his families, friends and colleagues. Humanitarian workers and all the volunteers that make this work possible, put their lives on the line in the service of children and families in South Sudan, and this is no exception," Rama Hansraj, Save the Children Country Director in South Sudan.

The agency condemned the killing and called for justice for those responsible.

"We call on the government of South Sudan to take all necessary actions to bring the perpetrators to justice and to ensure schools are particularly safe. There needs to be a deterrent to those responsible from continuing attacks against civilians, including children, and to be held accountable under South Sudanese and applicable regional and international laws," further noted the statement.

Currently, Save the Children and its partners reportedly support 382 schools and learning spaces across South Sudan, providing education to 95,000 children.

A total of 128 humanitarians, mostly South Sudanese, have lost their lives while providing humanitarian assistance to people since conflict broke out in 2013, according to the United Nations humanitarian agency (OCHA).

(ST)