Sudan’s ruling partners voice support for Hamdok initiative

June 24, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The ruling coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), led by Al-Hadi Idris, announced their support for the initiative of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to establish a "historic bloc" to support the democratic transition in Sudan.

Hamdok’s initiative also calls to involve civilians in the reform of the security and military sector, and limit the role of the Security and Defense Council to the development of a strategy for security matters only.

The FFC and the SRF voiced, in a joint statement extended to the Sudan Tribune Thursday, their support for the Prime Minister’s initiative, and urged to expand it as a strategic project to make the transition successful.

The two sides further stressed the need "to strive for the formation of a broad political front and a transitional bloc under the banner of the FFC to implement the slogans of the revolution and complete the tasks of the transitional period."

The joint statement called on all partners of the revolution to unify the transitional bloc and reform the FFC body to enhance its role as guarantor of the transition. They also called for a dialogue between civilians and military components.

The political and peace partners welcomed the statements made by the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces reaffirming their unity and support to the democratic transition.

Many colonists and writers published articles opposing or supporting the initiative. Some said that Hamdok was reaping the fruits of his failed policy its complacency with the military, while many others supported the initiative pointing to the disintegration of the ruling coalition.

For his part, Minni Minnawi, the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement said that he takes into account the initiative launched by Hamdok, and called to develop it.

Minnawi called to take into consideration his joint initiative with the National Umma Party calling to reform the FFC structures.

The FFC and SRF to transform the upcoming June 30 protests into "mass action that supports the transition project and blocks the way for the counter-revolutionary forces."

The resistance committees plan to organize protests on June 30 to pressure the government to back down on economic reforms.

Some groups affiliated with the former regime are collecting signatures for a petition calling on the army to take power.

(ST)