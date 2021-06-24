Burhan denies divisions among Sudan’s military component

June 23, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, Head of the Sovereignty Council, denied "rumours" about differences within the military component of the transitional authority in Sudan and reaffirmed their unity and commitment to back democratic transition.

Al-Burhan made his remarks in a military event held at the General Command of the Sudanese army in Khartoum on Wednesday attended by his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo who publically refused to integrate his Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the national army on 3 June.

“The (Sudan) Armed Forces and Rapid Support (Forces) are united to preserve the security of the homeland, its people and its territorial integrity," said al-Burhan according to a statement released by the Military Media after the event.

"He further stressed that the Armed Forces and Rapid Support are one strong hand to protect the transitional period and produce the desired democratic transformation, and called to achieve political unity for all Sudanese," further stressed the statement.

At the end of last month, signs of the alert state were displayed at the entrance to military installations of the SAF and RSF in Khartoum after Hametti’s statements about the independence of his force.

In an initiative calling for the unity of transition’s forces announced on Tuesday, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok spoke about differences within the military component of the transitional authority.

Hamdok’s Media Adviser Faisal Mohamed Saleh said on Tuesday that the military component was the first to be informed about the initiative but they did not respond.

In statements to Blue Nile TV about the initiative, Saleh admitted the existence of "serious differences" between the regular army and the militia force.

"The dispute between civilians ends with withdrawals and statements, but between the military, it is dangerous to the security, safety and unity of the country," he stressed.

Hemetti, in his speech, reaffirmed the cohesion of the military component, adding that the "enemies are waiting for us to antagonize and fight each other," according to the statement.

"The Armed Forces and Rapid Support are one force under the command of the Commander in Chief," he stressed.

