Top IOM official in South Sudan on six-day visit

June 20, 2021 (JUBA/ADDIS ABABA) - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) regional director for East and Horn of Africa, Mohammed Abdiker is in Juba, South Sudan on a six-day visit.

International Organization for Migration regional director for East and Horn of Africa, Mohammed Abdiker (Getty)

During his trip, Abdiker is scheduled to meet with government officials, international donors and the United Nations country team.

“Mr. Abdiker will also visit Wau in Western Bahr el Ghazal to assess IOM’s humanitarian response in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, including the Naivasha IDPs camp, and surrounding communities, as well as visit transition and recovery activities implemented by IOM for communities and returnees,” IOM said in a statement issued Monday.

The top IOM official is expected to brief journalists in Juba on Friday, June 25.

According to IOM, there are more than 1.7 million IDPs in South Sudan living in Protection of Civilians (PoC) site, IDP camps and in host communities.

The organisation said it seeks to work closely with authorities in the country to deliver programs across the humanitarian-development-peace nexus through an integrated, multi-sectoral approach whereby governance, migration management, and transition, recovery, and stabilization efforts complement humanitarian interventions across the country.

(ST)