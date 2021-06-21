Recruitment into public sector to be merit-based, says Kiir

June 20, 2021 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has vowed to ensure recruitment into the country’s public sector is based on merit.

South Sudan president Salva Kiir officiates at the graduation ceremony at Juba University, June 19, 2021 (PPU photo)

The president, also chancellor of Juba University, made the remarks while officiating at the 23rd graduation of at least 1,850 students who graduated in various disciplines from the institution on Saturday.

“This policy will target young graduates from our universities for employment in the public sector,” said Kiir, vowing to work with concerned ministries to ensure a recruitment policy is developed.

The South Sudanese leader advised the graduates to creatively apply the knowledge acquired to maximise their potentials.

Kiir pledged to construct a lecture hall, a laboratory for the civil engineering department, a school of architecture and asphalt all internal roads within the university.

Founded in 1975, University of Juba is a non-profit public higher education institution located in the suburban setting of the small city of Juba in Central Equatoria State.

(ST)