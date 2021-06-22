 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 22 June 2021

Al-Burhan grants regional autonomy for Sudan’s Two Areas

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Al-Burhan speaks in a meeting with the government and FFC negotiating delegations in Juba on 22 Feb 2020 (ST photo)June 20, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Chairman of the Sovereign Council in Sudan, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Sunday issued a constitutional decree granting self-government powers for the Two Areas of the Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

The decision is in line with the terms of the Juba Peace Agreement signed between the government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) on October 3, 2020.

"The President of the Sovereign Council issued a “constitutional decree establishing an administrative system for the Two Areas in accordance with the peace agreement,” reads a statement released by the Ministry of Local Government on Sunday.

The statement said that the Minister of Local Government Buthaina Ibrahim Dinar informed the states and the federal ministries of the decision.

"The Parties agree that without prejudice to the unity of Sudan’s people and territory, the exclusive, joint or residual powers agreed upon in this Agreement, the Two Areas shall enjoy autonomy by which they shall exercise the powers stipulated in this Agreement", provides the Juba peace agreement on the system of governance in the Two Areas.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan Football Association’s rising Sun 2021-06-20 08:04:22 By Mareng Chuor Deng “It is my strong conviction that organizing our sports sector effectively, and anchoring it on a strong base of visionary management, sound fiscal discipline, transparency (...)

Remembering Par Chongriah Nong of Greater Fangak 2021-06-12 06:22:51 By Bol Khan On 9th June 2020 South Sudan's Jonglei State lost a great; fair Father, a true legend and traditional leader. A leader with an enthralled and untold legacy worth shared, globally. (...)

South Sudan should reduce checkpoints, regulate taxes 2021-06-06 05:04:03 by Bol Khan The number of checkpoints across South Sudan has had inestimably increased during the recent past—deferred civil war. This includes a number of both legal and illegal checkpoints (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.