 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 20 June 2021

IDPs are detained in Central Darfur over opposition to peace signatory group

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 19, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The General Coordination of Displaced Persons and Refugees in Darfur condemned the continued detention of 11 displaced persons by the police in Central Darfur State after opposing the opening of an office in their camp by a former rebel group.

IDPs wait to be seen at an MSF health post in North Darfur state in 2010 (File Photo/MSF)A spokesman of coordination, which supports the holdout SLM/A led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur, said that 11 displaced people from Mukjar camp were detained by the police in Wadi Saleh on Thursday afternoon and still under arrest.

Their arrest goes back to the fact that "the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) tried on Wednesday, June 16th to open offices inside the camp, but the displaced refused and resisted it by peaceful means" said Adam Rajal.

"The IDPs consider that some of JEM local leaders were among the perpetrators of the mass and individual killings, rape, looting, kidnapping, torture, burning, displacement, arrest and other crimes in Mukjar and Wadi Saleh," stressed Rajal.

The statement went further to claim that JEM officials were part of the militiamen led by Ali Kushyab who is under trial by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

It is worth noting that the IDPs Coordination and the residents of camps under its control reject the Juba Peace Agreement. Also, they voiced their support to the position of the SLM-AW which calls for a national conference they intend to hold in the future.

Rajal said the camp residents closed the municipality’s office to protest the arrest of 11 people.

The Sudanese in Central Darfur did not comment on the arrest of IPDs, or the incident.

The IDPs say elements of the former regime are still holding office at the state and local levels despite the regime change in 2019.

Also, aid workers complain that the humanitarian aid officials in Darfur still reject the give them the needed permits for humanitarian access.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan Football Association’s rising Sun 2021-06-20 08:04:22 By Mareng Chuor Deng “It is my strong conviction that organizing our sports sector effectively, and anchoring it on a strong base of visionary management, sound fiscal discipline, transparency (...)

Remembering Par Chongriah Nong of Greater Fangak 2021-06-12 06:22:51 By Bol Khan On 9th June 2020 South Sudan's Jonglei State lost a great; fair Father, a true legend and traditional leader. A leader with an enthralled and untold legacy worth shared, globally. (...)

South Sudan should reduce checkpoints, regulate taxes 2021-06-06 05:04:03 by Bol Khan The number of checkpoints across South Sudan has had inestimably increased during the recent past—deferred civil war. This includes a number of both legal and illegal checkpoints (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.