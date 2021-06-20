Museveni declares total lockdown as Covid-19 cases rise

June 19, 2021 (KAMPALA) – President Yoweri Museveni has declared a total lockdown in Uganda, amid reports of the increasing rise covid-19 infection rates in the East African nation.

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni (Photo: Carl Court/AP)

“All cross boundary and inter-district movement of public or private transport is banned for 42 days starting June 18 (10pm local time). The movement of persons needs to be stopped since it is the cornerstone of the rise in cases,” Museveni said in a televised addressed on Friday.

“Only tourists from countries that vaccinated people can come. When we have a situation of about 17 new cases in every 100 tests, then we are in danger,” he added.

“The airport will remain open but we shall not allow any virus to come in,” he added.

The Ugandan leader disclosed that 42 Covid-19 deaths were announced Friday, coupled with 1,564 new cases. Uganda’s Covid-19 death toll has since shot up to 584, as of June 19.

“There may be more death diagnosed by other means. We are aware that the Covid-19 deaths and cases maybe more than this,” he observed.

According to Museveni, Uganda requires robust measures and a revolutionary approach to combat the spread of the pandemic.

“When we take measures to prevent, we succeed. This situation was anticipated by government and hence manageable,” he said.

As part of the new measures put in place, Museveni revised the dust-to-dawn curfew, initially from 9pm-5.30am to 7pm-5.30am.

He urged Police to impose fines and arrest violators of the curfew.

Uganda recorded 25, 685 new infections between May 18 and June 18. Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that since March last year, Uganda has recorded 68779 cases and 584 deaths.

