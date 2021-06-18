 
 
 
June 17, 2021 (NEW YORK) – At least 444 people killed have been killed and 178 injured in violence-related incidences in South Sudan between February 1 and May 31 2021, the United Nations said.

JPEG - 74.6 kb
Arms and light weapons have been used by both warring parties in South Sudan to commit abuses (Photo courtesy of SSANSA)

These latest figures are contained in a report compiled by the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on the humanitarian and human rights situation and progress towards implementation its mandate.

Among this killed, according to the report to the Secretary General, were at least 54 women and 41 children.

“Of these, 152 were attributed to civil defence groups; 13 to the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces; 13 to NAS; 5 to SPLM/A-IO; 1 to the South Sudan National Police Service; 1 to a wildlife officer; 1 jointly to SPLM/A-IO and the South Sudan National Police Service; 1 jointly to the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces and the South Sudan National Police Service; 1 to the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces protection force in a governor’s convoy; 1 as a result of clashes between NAS and the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces; and 1 as a result of clashes between SPLM/A-IO and armed elements (Mabanese soldiers),” it observed.

UNMISS said it documented 206 incidents that negatively affected the human rights and protection situation, including arbitrary killings, abductions, conflict-related sexual violence, arbitrary arrests and detention, torture and ill-treatment, forced military recruitment and the looting and destruction of civilian property.

Nine extrajudicial executions, causing 20 deaths allegedly occurred in South Sudan’ Warrap state on orders of a senior government official.

“Attacks carried out by civil defence groups remained the primary source of violence affecting local populations. Warrap and Lakes were the most violent areas, accounting for 44 per cent of the victims recorded throughout the country,” the report noted.

It further said incidents involving South Sudan People’s Defence Forces, SPLM/A-IO Riek Machar forces and NAS were mainly documented in Greater Equatoria, particularly Yei River County.

Last month, the UN Security Council approved a resolution extending an arms embargo and sanctions against South Sudan for one year.

South Sudan government said the arms embargo hampers implementation of the peace deal.

According to a Gun Policy report, the estimated total number of guns held by civilians in South Sudan was 1.2 million in 2017 and 3 million in 2013.

(ST)

