Sudan’s tasks Al-Atta with formation of joint security force

June 17, 2021(KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Sovereign Council tasked Lt-Gen Yasir Al-Atta with the formation of joint forces to restore order and maintain security in the capital, Khartoum, and various states.

Lt-Gen Yasir al-Atta deputy (ST photo)

The decision was issued, on Thursday, by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti the Vice Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and the Chairman of the National Implementation Follow-up Committee (NIFC), for the Juba Peace Agreement.

According to the decision, the joint forces consist of the armed forces, the Rapid Support Forces, the police forces, the General Intelligence Service, the representative of the Attorney General, and the parties to the peace process.

Al-Atta will work on developing an integrated vision for a plan to resolve security breaches and restore law and order in the capital and the states.

The text further directs the governors of the states to form a joint force in coordination with the competent military and security agencies (the state or regional security committee).

Within the framework of the Juba Peace Agreement, the transitional government agreed with the armed groups to deploy a force of 12,000 soldiers from both sides to protect civilians in the Darfur region following the withdrawal of UNAMID.

After the Geneina tribal violence, it was decided to raise the number of these forces to 20,000 soldiers.

Thursday’s decision extended the idea of joint forces to include the capital, Khartoum, and the rest of the country.

The resolution ordered the "parties to the signatory groups to "control their combatants and determine their cantonment sites."

Also, it provided that the joint force have to carry out its duties, accompanied by the Public Prosecution.

Vehicles bearing the plates of the "Third Front - Tamazuj" are roaming in the capital, Khartoum, and some states.

Recently, a vehicle of the Third Front was involved in a horrible crime in Khartoum.

This group, which emerged after the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement, gather splinter factions of the SPLM-N.

(ST)