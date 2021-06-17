Intelligence service confirms arrest of terrorists in Sudan

June 16, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The General Intelligence Service (GIS) confirmed the authenticity of a confidential letter circulated on social media directed to the Public Prosecution requesting to issue arrest warrants against four people who allegedly planning to carry out terrorist attacks.

The letter dated April 19, requested the Attorney General to authorize the arrest of four al Qaeda militants saying they have intelligence reports they intend to carry out terrorist attacks on embassies of Gulf countries in Africa.

The confidential document seen by the Sudan Tribune further indicated the names and the nationalities of the four militants including two Egyptians, a Nigerian and a Sudanese.

Last February, the Ethiopian National Intelligence Security Service disclosed terrorist plans to attack UAE embassies in Addis Ababa and Khartoum.

The Ethiopian agency further said they were working with its Sudanese counterpart on a similar attack on the UAE embassy in Khartoum.

"We recommended an arrest warrant be issued against them because they represent a danger to the Sudanese national security and their contribution to the spread of terrorist activity in the region," said the Sudanese agency on Wednesday.

GIS Media Department further stated that its letter is in line with the Constitutional Document governing the transitional period.

"It is a normal procedure (...) that confirms the new change in the functioning of the agency that requires support (...)," stressed the intelligence service alluding they are no longer arresting people in any case.

On April 20, 2021, the Attorney General, in a handwritten instruction on the letter, directed to do the needful and arrest the four suspects.

Under amended legislation on the intelligence services, the agency can no longer arrest or detain any person without an order issued by the Public Prosecution.

(ST)