South Sudan: WFP to provide meals to over 530,000 children

June 15, 2021 (JUBA) - The UN World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday signed an agreement with South Sudan to provide meals to more than 530,000 children in schools across the country.

Pupils attend the inauguration of Owinykibul central primary school in Eastern Equatoria state, on 20 July 2012 (ST)

The WFP deputy country director for South Sudan, Adeyinka Badejo said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Ministry of General Education and Instruction is aimed at increasing enrollment, in addition to encouraging parents to keep children in school.

"We will be focusing on schools which are in more vulnerable areas where the level of food insecurity is high and where participation in education is low and where nutrition rates are concerning," he told reporters in Juba.

For his part, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of General Education and Instruction, Kuyok Abol Kuyok said the project will enable them to provide school meals to over half a million children in school across the country.

"This program is one of the strategies we have to improve education in South Sudan and we are very grateful to the World Food Program and donors," he explained.

The school feeding program was introduced before South Sudan attained independence from Sudan in July 2011 to enhance access to food.

(ST)