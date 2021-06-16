South Sudan: WFP to provide meals to over 530,000 children

June 15, 2021 (JUBA) - The UN World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday signed an agreement with South Sudan to provide meals to more than 530,000 children in schools across the country.
- Pupils attend the inauguration of Owinykibul central primary school in Eastern Equatoria state, on 20 July 2012 (ST)
The WFP deputy country director for South Sudan, Adeyinka Badejo said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Ministry of General Education and Instruction is aimed at increasing enrollment, in addition to encouraging parents to keep children in school.
"We will be focusing on schools which are in more vulnerable areas where the level of food insecurity is high and where participation in education is low and where nutrition rates are concerning," he told reporters in Juba.
For his part, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of General Education and Instruction, Kuyok Abol Kuyok said the project will enable them to provide school meals to over half a million children in school across the country.
"This program is one of the strategies we have to improve education in South Sudan and we are very grateful to the World Food Program and donors," he explained.
The school feeding program was introduced before South Sudan attained independence from Sudan in July 2011 to enhance access to food.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Remembering Par Chongriah Nong of Greater Fangak 2021-06-12 06:22:51 By Bol Khan On 9th June 2020 South Sudan's Jonglei State lost a great; fair Father, a true legend and traditional leader. A leader with an enthralled and untold legacy worth shared, globally. (...)
South Sudan should reduce checkpoints, regulate taxes 2021-06-06 05:04:03 by Bol Khan The number of checkpoints across South Sudan has had inestimably increased during the recent past—deferred civil war. This includes a number of both legal and illegal checkpoints (...)
Remembering Abraham Chol Marial and William Ater Lual 2021-06-04 19:17:05 Ngor Arol Garang On Wednesday morning, I woke up to two nerve wrecking news. It was the passing of Abraham Chol Marial, a colleague and a longtime friend and William Ater Lual, a friend of my (...)
MORE