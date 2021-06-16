Juba-Bor road construction nears completion: minister

June 15, 2021 (JUBA) - Construction of the road linking the South Sudan capital, Juba to the Jonglei state capital, Bor is nearing completion, a senior official said on Tuesday.

A damaged section of road outside Bor (ST)

This was disclosed by the Road and Bridges minister, Simon Mijok Mijak while briefing South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on the road construction progress.

The 151km (94 miles) road is being constructed by the Africa Resource Cooperation Company, an indigenous construction company in South Sudan.

Officials say the Juba-Bor road will be one of the longest four-lane dual carriage highways in East and Central Africa, once completed.

Meanwhile the Roads and Bridges minister urged companies constructing the Juba-Rumbek and Juba-Nimule highways to expedite the process.

More than five years of civil war in South Sudan slowed progress in infrastructural development and the country’s road network has greatly suffered, with rampant insecurity on the poorly maintained roads affecting economic and social development.

(ST)