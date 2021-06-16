Sudan’s Govt, SPLM-N adjourn peace talks for further consultations

June 15, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Peace talks between the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu have been adjourned sine die for more consultations, said the South Sudanese mediation and the two parties on Tuesday.

Divergences over to what extent is the separation between the state and religion in Sudan prevented the two parties from signing a framework agreement more than three weeks after the start of direct meetings.

The adjournment of the talks was decided in agreement with the two negotiating parties, for more dialogue and internal consultations on the sticky points, said a statement, signed by the heads of the two negotiating delegations and the chief mediator.

Also, the mediation in cooperation with international partners will seek to bridge the gaps between the parties during the coming weeks, it further added.

"Few outstanding issues have led to delay the talks but the next round will lead to a comprehensive peace agreement," Tut Gatluak told reporters after the release of the joint statement announcing the suspension.

He added that the two delegations that only 4 of the 19 points of contention remain unresolved, adding they are "simple and can be overcome."

The head of the government negotiating team Shams al-Din Kabbashi hailed the positive spirit that prevailed in the talks adding it helped achieve progress over the outstanding issues.

"The government delegation will return to the next round with the same will and desire for peace to resume talks over the sticky issues with the SPLM-N," he added.

Also, the SPLM-N Secretary-General Ammar Amoun who is the head of its negotiating delegation said that the will and determination of the two parties enabled them to reach make progress in the talks.

He added that the two parties agreed on 75 to 80% of the draft framework agreement, adding that only 20% of the sticky issues need further consultations.

(ST)