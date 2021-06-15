June 14, 2021 (JUBA) - A total of 135 Indian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have received UN medals for their outstanding service in Jonglei state and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

UN peacekeepers in South Sudan with one of their helicopters (UNMISS)

The mission, in a statement, said the UN Force Commander in the Jonglei state, capital, Bor pinned medals to chests of 135 Indian and 103 Sri Lankan Blue Berets.

"My heartfelt congratulations to all these officers for their contributions towards the fulfilment of the UNMISS mandate in this challenging environment," said Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar, the peacekeeping mission’s Force Commander.

The Indian troops are stationed in Bor, Pibor and at a temporary operating base in Akobo and have engaged in a variety of activities, including civil-military cooperation such as a veterinary camp, according to UNMISS.

The troops have reportedly dealt with the often violent reality in a volatile part of South Sudan, often plagued by intercommunal violence. In addition, flooding and the resulting displacement of thousands of people have further complicated matters.

India’s participation in a total of 49 peacekeeping operations across the world has reportedly cost 157 lives.

"I admire the desire to achieve peace among all the military personnel receiving well-deserved medals on this day," said Sector East Commander Brigadier General Deepak Kumar Baniya.

In March, the Security Council extended the mandate of UNMISS until 15 March 2022.

(ST)