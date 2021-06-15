 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 15 June 2021

Tuesday meeting is decisive says Sudan’s talks mediator

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Mediator Tut Gatluak announces the suspension of the peace talks surrounded chief negotiators on 26 December 2019 (Photo Sovereign Council)
June 14, 2021 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese mediation hinted they could suspend negotiations between the Sudanese government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu if the two parties did not reach a framework agreement on Tuesday.

The parties were supposed to sign a framework agreement two weeks after the start of the talks on May 26, but the differences over the extent of the separation between religion and state prevented that.

Chief Mediator Tut Gatluak Monday held consultative meetings with small negotiating delegations (1 + 3) from the two parties to deliberate on the points of contention.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gatluak said the discussions aimed at narrowing the gaps between the parties, underscoring that progress has been achieved on some issues.

He stressed the commitment of the two delegations to the peace process “as it is a central issue” for the people in Sudan.

Gatluak said that he agreed with the two parties that “Tuesday’s meeting would be decisive”.

"This means that either the framework agreement was signed, or the negotiations would be suspended," he added.

"The main issue was the relationship of religion with the state, which was resolved by signing the Declaration of Principles in Juba between the Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the head of the SPLM-N Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, still but they diverge on this issue," he added.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Remembering Par Chongriah Nong of Greater Fangak 2021-06-12 06:22:51 By Bol Khan On 9th June 2020 South Sudan's Jonglei State lost a great; fair Father, a true legend and traditional leader. A leader with an enthralled and untold legacy worth shared, globally. (...)

South Sudan should reduce checkpoints, regulate taxes 2021-06-06 05:04:03 by Bol Khan The number of checkpoints across South Sudan has had inestimably increased during the recent past—deferred civil war. This includes a number of both legal and illegal checkpoints (...)

Remembering Abraham Chol Marial and William Ater Lual 2021-06-04 19:17:05 Ngor Arol Garang On Wednesday morning, I woke up to two nerve wrecking news. It was the passing of Abraham Chol Marial, a colleague and a longtime friend and William Ater Lual, a friend of my (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.