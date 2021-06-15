Egypt establishes 13 water plants in South Sudan: minister

June 14, 2021 (CAIRO) – The Egyptian government has so far established 13 ground water plants in South Sudan, a senior official disclosed on Monday.

Tankers line up before water distribution in Juba (MDI photo)

Speaking to reporters in Cairo, the Egyptian Irrigation minister, Mohamed Abdel Aati said seven of the water plants are within the South Sudanese capital, Juba.

He described as “successful” the cooperation projects with the East African nation, saying it could serve as a role model in the continent.

According to the minister, a number of development projects have been implemented in South Sudan with the aim to achieve sustainable development and improve living conditions of citizens.

“Some river piers have also been established with the aim to connect major cities and villages in South Sudan,” he further noted.

Egypt was one of the first countries that recognised South Sudan’s independence in July 2011.

(ST)