NAS claims obtaining evidences of war crimes in South Sudan

June 13, 2021 (MOROBO) – The opposition National Salvation Front (NAS) claims it has gathered evidence on “coordinated ethnic-based war crimes” by the South Sudanese army (SSPDF) targeting specific areas and communities in Central Equatoria State (CES).
- Thomas Cirillo Swaka (Photo Reuters)
The evidence, NAS said in a statement, were from independent investigators, family members of the deceased and other victims.
The hold-out group recently expressed concerns over what it alleged were crimes being committed by SSPDF across the country in general and Central Equatoria State in particular.
In a May 26, 2021 press release Sudan Tribune obtained, NAS claimed President Salva Kiir’s regime was “punishing civilians for allegedly supporting NAS or because of their ethnic background”.
The South Sudanese military has not officially reacted to the hold-out group’s claims.
Meanwhile, NAS said while continues to maintain its commitment to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA), it will not relent from its commitment and mandate “to defend not only itself but the civilians who look up to NAS for safety and protection”.
The government signed a peace declaration with NAS and other holdout opposition groups in January last year.
(ST)
