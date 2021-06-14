Sudan’s prime minister appoints 3 state governors in Darfur, Blue Nile



June 13, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok appointed three new governors for the states of North and West Darfur and the Blue Nile.

According to a statement issued by the Cabinet on Sunday, Hamdok appointed Nimir Mohamed Abdel Rahman as Governor of North Darfur replacing Mohamed Hassan Arabi, and Khamis Abdallah Abkar as Governor of West Darfur instead of Mohamed Abdallah Aldoma.

In addition, he appointed Ahmed Alumda SPLA-N Agar former chief of staff as Governor of the Blue Nile State. The former governor died in a traffic accident in December 2020.

Abdel-Rahman is the Deputy Chairman of the Sudan Liberation Movement - Transitional Council, while Khamis is a leader of a faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement and heads the Sudanese Alliance.

These decisions come within the framework of the Juba Peace Agreement signed on 3 October 2020. The deal provides to appoint 4 people nominated by the signatory groups as governors of a number of states in the Blue Nile and Darfur.

The Prime Minister is expected to reshuffle state governors after consultations with the Forces for Freedom and Change.

