Sudan’s FFC, cabinet discuss challenges facing cash transfer programme

June 12, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The ruling Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Sudanese government agreed to resolve the challenges facing the implementation of the cash transfer programme which was designed to support poor families.

The ministers of the economic sector and the FFC leadership council held a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamodk on Saturday to discuss a recent decision to liberalize fuel prices that triggered protests in Khartoum.

The ministers of finance and economic planning, trade and supply, energy and oil briefed the FFC leaders about the recent economic measures related to the liberalization of gasoline and gasoline prices.

The meeting also discussed the delay in the implementation of the money transfer programme which is designed to mitigate the harsh effects of the economic reforms particularly the cancellation of fuel subsidy.

The ministers of finance and communications told the meeting that more than 700,000 families out of 6.5 million families eligible for the family support programme have been registered.

The meeting agreed to accelerate the implementation of the family support programme, remove administrative and procedural obstacles, said a statement released after the meeting.

Also, it was agreed to speed up the registration of beneficiaries and to complete the database in the whole 18 states, further added the statement.

Sources close to the meeting said the FFC blamed the cabinet for taking this recent decision which affects the transport and other sectors of the Sudanese economy without implementing the safety net programme.

This family support programme enjoys the support of over US$900 million from the international community. The Friends of Sudan pledged to give US$500 million, said Axel van Trotsenburg, World Bank Managing Director Operations during the Paris Conference on 17 May.

On 22 May, the ministry of finance announced that preparations had been completed for the launch of the programme in 10 states in the first week of next June.

The 10 Sudanese states are the Blue Nile, White Nile, North, East, West and Central Darfur, Sennar and North, South and West Kordofan.

Each family of six members will receive 30 dollars a month, approximately 13000 Sudanese Pounds.

The Khartoum State Police Director General Zain Al-Abdin Osman Police directed to maintain the highest state of readiness for Khartoum State.

The order comes as rioters took advantage of the recent protests to vandalize public properties and loot shops.

